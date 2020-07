The founder and CEO of Gokada Fahim Saleh died of multiple stabs, New York medical examiner said on Thursday His death has been ruled homicide. The medical examiner said he died as a result of with stab wounds in his neck and torso. New York Police Department said Saleh’s corpse was found limbless and headless […]

