AY: I’m the most followed comedian, actor in Nigeria

By Dupe Ayinla-OLasunkanmi

COMEDIAN and actor, Ayo AY Makun, has heaped accolades on his fans and followers on social media for being the most followed comedian and actor in Nigeria.

AY expressed his joy saying it feels good to be the most followed standup comedian in Africa and most followed male actor in Nigeria.

“It still feels good to be the most followed standup comedian in Africa and the most followed actor (male) in Nigeria,” he said.

Thanking his fans for the achievement, AY wrote, “Thanks to my 9million followers on Instagram, 5.7million on Facebook, 1.5million on Twitter and 680k subscribers on YouTube, making it over 16million followers across boars. God bless you guys for always supporting the AY brand.”

To celebrate the feat, the ‘Merry Men’ actor decided to give out the sum of N10,000 to 20 of his followers on social media.

“Now the Igbo man in me is telling me to start charging for business promotions, and the same way I know that someone will be asking me for a giveaway to celebrate the new feat today.

” Okay 10k each for 20 lucky followers of the At brand across all my social media platforms and free advertising on my story for 30 people,’ he stated.

