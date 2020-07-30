Background Of Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila, OON, FCNA: The New Hama Bachama

Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila was born on the 23rd of February, 1954, in the northeastern city of Bauchi, Bauchi State. The third child in a family of seven (4 boys and 3 girls), he grew up under the love, care and protection of parents that loved God deeply and showed care and respect to all human beings, regardless tribe or religion. Both his father, Baba Shaga Ismaila, and his mother are of the Bwatiye ethnic nationality.

A prince of the Nokodomun Clan, his father hailed from Lamurde town (the spiritual home and traditional headquarters of the Bachama people), headquarters of Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State, thus making Daniel Shaga Ismaila a full-blooded prince, with every right to the historic and exalted throne of the Bachama Kingdom.

● Educational and Professional Qualifications:

After primary and secondary education, Daniel Shaga Ismaila secured admission into the prestigious University of Maiduguri, where he graduated in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Accounting. Ten years later, in 1992, he obtained a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Jos. In 1996 he became a Member (CNA), Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANNAN.

In the year 2000, he became a Member, Nigerian Institute of Management, MNIM and an Associate Member, Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, AIPMN, in 2002. He became a Fellow, Certified National Accountant (FCNA), ANNA, in 2008 and an Associate, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, ACTI, in 2010. In 2012, he obtained a Practising Certificate in Accounting and Audit as a Certified National Accountant. A year earlier, 2011, he had obtained a Certificate in Theology and Leadership (RCCG-RCBC), RILA. In 2015, Daniel Shaga Ismaila became a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, FCTI.

Work Experience:

Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila began work, after his University education, as an Accountant/Senior Accountant at Nigeria Asbestos Industries Limited, NAIL, Bauchi, from August 1983 – June, 1985. He then moved to the Jos Steel Rolling Company, JSRC, Limited (a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Mines, Power and Steel), from 1985 – 1993, starting out as a Principal Accountant then rising to an Assistant Manager (Internal Audit) and later becoming Assistant Manager (Finance).

Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila joined the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in 1994 and served meritoriously for 20 years, until his retirement in 2014. He started out in the NDLEA, in 1994, as an Assistant Chief and Chief Accountant; then he was made Deputy Director (Finance), in 1995, with the rank of Commander of Narcotics; then he became Acting Director (Administration and Finance), in 1998, as a Commander of Narcotics; then he became Acting Director (Finance and Supplies), in 1999, as a Commander of Narcotics; then Acting Director (Finance and Logistics) in the year 2000, as a Commander of Narcotics; and acting Director (Administration and Finance) in the year 2001, as an Assistant Commander-General of Narcotics; then Director (Finance, Budget and Pensions), in 2006, as an Assistant Commander-General of Narcotics; and then Director (Administration and Finance), in 2007, with the rank of Assistant Commander-General of Narcotics, a position he held from April 2007 until his retirement on the 23rd of February, 2014, on attaining the statutory age of retirement of 60.

While in the service of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila underwent numerous courses and trainings and attended several work-related conferences and symposia, both home and abroad. All these helped to shape his leadership abilities and gave him further experience and exposure that made him so successful.

Dr. Daniel Shaga held special positions and carried out special assignments in the NDLEA that only very few men ever get the opportunity to do so. Because of his commitment to duty and excellence, he was briefly made the Acting Director General/Secretary of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, from December 22, 2003 – February 5th, 2004. Then he was appointed Acting Chairman/Chief Executive, NDLEA (January 17 – 30, 2005) and again Acting Chairman/Chief Executive, NDLEA (April 15 – 26, 2005). The Chairman/Chief Executive is the highest position in the NDLEA.

After his statutory retirement in 2014, Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila went into private practice as a Professional Accounting, Tax and Management Consultant. He also devoted his time, energy and resources to evangelism, community service and humanitarian work.

● Honours and Recognitions:

Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila believes in hard word, probity, accountability, excellence and commitment. He has exemplified these important qualities throughout his life, bringing uncommon zeal and infectious enthusiasm to all his assignments. No wonder then that he has garnered innumerable awards, honours and recognitions (academic and non-academic), both locally and internationally.

Some of these awards and honours include:

1. University of Maiduguri Distinguished Alumnus (UMDA), August 1998.

2. African International Achievers Merit Award for Excellence, 2004.

3. Officer of The Order of The Niger (OON), Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

4. Merit Award of Valour of the International Narcotics Enforcement Officers Association (INEOA). (This award was bestowed on Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila for successfully coordinating the international operation that led to the seizure of 14.2 tonnes of cocaine at the Tin Can Island Port in June of the year 2006. That seizure is on record as the highest ever in Africa.)

5. Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Administration (Honoris Causa), by Evangel Christian University of America, Monroe, Louisiana, USA.

6. Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) in Drug Enforcement Administration, St. Clements University, Turks and Cacaos Island, British West Indies.

● International Travels:

Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismailia has travelled to over 20 countries in the course of his work. Some of these countries include Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Ethiopia, Austria, Turkey, the United States of America, United Kingdom, Thailand, etc..

● Published and Unpublished Writings:

Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila is both an avid reader and a prolific writer. He believes that reading is one of the most powerful ways to produce well-cultured, highly-civilived and productive human beings. He sees writing as a necessary means of preserving culture and history and also strengthening the individual, building the society and improving institutional memory. To this end, he has written several books, including ‘Security Consciousness: A Church and Community Imperative” (2004), his only published work.

He has written four (4) more books, all dealing with issues around money laundering. They are:

1. Universal Banking: The Challenges of The Money Laundering Act 2004.

2. Money Laundering: Role of The Bank Compliance Officer.

3. Money Laundering: The Global Response.

4. Money Laundering and Terrorists Financing: The Global Response.

These books are presently in the process of publication.

As part of his service to humanity, Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila continues to promote the culture of reading and writing. He owns one of the biggest private book collections in in Northern Nigeria.

● Community Service and Humanitarion Work:

As one who demonstrably loves God and serves humanity, with an established track record of philanthropy Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila is deeply involved in community service and humanitarian work all over Nigeria, through several Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs, Faith-Based Organisations, FBOs, Community-Based Organisations, CBOs, and International Non-Governmental Organisations, INGOs.

Some of these organisations include:

1. Volunteers for Sustainable Development Inc., a development-oriented community service organisation which he founded and coordinated.

2. Forward in Action for Education, Poverty and Malnutrition (FAcE-PaM), in which he is a Founding Member and Trustee/Director.

3. New Dawn Social Care (NDSC), an NGO focused on treatment, rehabilitation and counselling of drug abuse victims. It is based in Nigeria and the UK. Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila is both a Founding Member and Trustee/Director.

4. He is a Trustee, Passion for Lost Souls (PLS), a faith-based NGO

● Family Life:

Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila is a loving husband and a devoted father. Family is very important to him and he attends to all his family responsibilities dutifully and joyfully. Married to Mrs. Rosaline D. S. Ismaila, he is the father of four (4) enterprising children.

● Personal Interests:

Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila loves to talk to people about the love and grace of God as contained in the finished work of Calvary. He is also passionate about Football, Volleyball and Basketball. He enjoys music and has deep and active interest in photography. He is also an avid reader and prolific writer, with a keen sense of observation and powerful descriptive ability.

● Ascension to The Bachama Throne:

Following the sudden demise of Humon Honest Stephen Irmiya, Kwire Mana, Kpafrato 2, Gbulum Bomo, on Saturday, 27th June, 2020, and the conclusion of the traditional burial rites on Sunday, 5th July, 2020, the door was thrown open for any interested Bachama prince to vie for the throne. Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila, following calls from elders of the land and after much prayers and consultations, joined the race, along with over 30 other interested princes from the 6 princely clans. Following a keenly contested race, the kingmakers finally selected Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila on Monday, 27th July, 2020, and submitted his name, as required by law, to the Chairman of Numan local Government, who passed the name to the State Government that same day. The Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Right Honourable Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, in a Press Release dated Wednesday, 29th July, 2020, and signed by his Press Secretary, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou, approved the selection, bringing to an end the royal contest. Thus, Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila, from the Nokodomun royal clan, ascended the throne of his ancestors as the 29th Hama Bachama.

By and large, it was the most obvious choice, greeted with celebrations all across the Bwatiye Nation and in many quarters around Nigeria.

Dr. Daniel Shaga Ismaila is highly cherished and respected all across Nigeria, by people of all tribes, religions and walks of life.

May his reign witness peace, prosperity and development, both for the land and the people.

Long live the king!

(Compiled and written by Dr. Agoso H. Bamaiyi)

