Bagudu signs N99.7bn amended 2020 budget

Khadijat Saidu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Governor Atiku Bagudu has signed the 2020 revised N99.7 billion budget.

Bagudu said the revised budget was down with more than N38 billion from the nearly N138.13 billion previously presented to the House of Assembly for passage.

The Governor stated that the downward review was occasioned by the negative toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

He commended the Assembly for diligently passing the amended budget in record time.

Speaker Samaila Kamba said the Assembly attached greater importance to the revised budget, which was why it was passed within two weeks.

Kamba lauded all the lawmakers, especially members of the Committees on Finance, Appropriation, Budget and Due Process, among others.

Deputy Governor Samaila Dabai; Kebbi Chief Judge Justice Suleiman Ambursa; Deputy Speaker Muhammadu Aliero and members of the Assembly attended the signing ceremony.

Bagudu signs 2020 budget

Others were Chief of Staff Government House Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu; Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri; the Acting Head of Service, Hajiya Fatima Sani Ango; Commissioners; Permanent Secretaries and other top government functionaries.

