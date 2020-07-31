Bandits kill bizman, abduct 3 in Kaduna

There was confusion in the town of Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State when suspected armed bandits killed a businessman on his farm.

‎The deceased businessman was identified as Malam Jafaru Bello.

Daily Trust also gathered that the bandits attacked him when he visited his farm at a place called Goluwa on Wednesday morning.

It was further gathered that three farmers were equally abducted from the farm on the same day.

Udawa shares border with Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

A community leader in the town, Malam Muhammadu Umaru, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said the victim was his neighbour.

Malam Umaru said, “We have never witnessed a thing like that; because he (victim) was killed from behind. In fact, it was his throat that held the head if not he would have been beheaded.

“Jafaru was my neighbour and a businessman with four wives and 12 children. He was mercilessly murdered by the bandits on his farm on Wednesday morning. They also abducted three other farmers and left.”

He said the bandits usually shot their victims, but had now resorted to slaughtering them, which made the villagers very worried.

The state police spokesman did not respond to calls. However, the State Commissioner of Police (CP), Umar Musa Muri, when ‎contacted, said he could not confirm the incident.

Chikun is one of the council areas battling banditry and kidnapping in Kaduna State.

