Barty pulls out of US Open over coronavirus fears

World No 1, Ashleigh Barty pulled out of the US Open Thursday over “significant risks” from the coronavirus pandemic in a major blow for the Grand Slam, which is scheduled to start in New York on August 31.

The Australian is the biggest name so far to withdraw from the tournament, with her decision coming as the United States marked a grim milestone when its Covid-19 deaths topped 150 000.

“My team and I have decided that we won’t be travelling to the US for the Western and Southern Open and the US Open this year,” she said in a statement to Australian media.

