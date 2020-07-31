Bauchi: 27 suspected rapists in police net

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested 27 suspected rapists and five alleged cultists in connection with criminal conspiracy, unlawful society, inciting disturbance and Illegal possession of locally made firearms.

In a statement, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, said, “On 12/07/2020, one Malam Usman Muhammad reported at Dewu Police outpost that he saw one Abubakar Muhammed, aged 25 of Riban Garmu village of Kirfi LGA and two daughters of one Dahiru Aliyu of the same address passing behind Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) at Riban Garmu village while it was dark and raining.”

He said the suspect forcefully grabbed the two girls and covered their mouths and had carnal knowledge of them and that the suspect confessed to the crime.

The statement further reads, “On 28/06/2020, one Magaji Shehu of Ramin Kasa Azare reported at Azare Police station that his 12-year-old daughter, one Fatima Yusuf of Ramin Kasa Azare, had revealed to him that at several times within the year 2020, one Ahmed Sulaiman, aged 35 years of the same address, and Nasiru Shuaibu aged of Tashar Gadau, Azare; and Sani Inuwa aged 34 years of Tsakuwa Azare; and one Achichi, now at large, had lured her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, said investigation was ongoing on related rape and cult cases in the state.

