Bauchi State House of Assembly has passed into law bills to name some colleges of Education after the World’s Billionaires, Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote. The House of Assembly in its resolution during Wednesday’s plenary passed the bill after scrutiny by the House Committee on Health and Human Services recommended name change of College of […]

The post Bauchi Assembly passes law to name higher institutions after Bill Gates, Dangote appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...