Bauchi commences mass community testing of COVID-19

From Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi 

 

The Bauchi State Taskforce Response Committee on COVID-19 has commenced mass community testing and sensitisation of communities in an effort to curtail community transmission of the virus.

Speaking during the flagging-off ceremony at Bara village in Kirfi Local Government Area, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, said the state has two certified laboratories that have the capacity of testing 100 people daily.

He said the mass testing was expected to be conducted in Kirfi, Bauchi and Bogoro Local Government Areas.

Mohammed urged residents of the three communities to always observe the precautionary measures so as to protect themselves from contacting the virus.

In his remark, the World Health Organisation Coordinator Bauchi Office, Dr. Adamu Ibrahim said the number of infections of COVID-19 in the state has drastically reduced and urged the three communities to cooperate.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Kirfi Local Government, Alhaji Garba Musa Bara, said since the outbreak of the novel virus, the council had embarked on an intensive awareness campaign in worship places and markets.

The Ward Head of Bara, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi  commended the state government for selecting them for the pilot exercise and pledged the commitment and cooperation for success of the exercise.

