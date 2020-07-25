BBN: Minister did not order stoppage

Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

Reports that Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed ordered the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBN) yanked off the airwaves are not true, sources said on Friday. The reality show, which entered its fifth season on July 20, remains one of the most watched programmes on cable TV in Nigeria.

The report had alleged that the minister directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to shut down the show,for fear that it could help in spreading COVID-19 because of the close interacting among participants.

An official of the ministry who does not want to be named told The Nation yesterday that the programme would not be running by now if truly any such directive had been given.

The source also said that government’s approval for the programme was sought by the company running it and was duly given.

“That the programme is still running shows that there is no iota of truth in the report,” the source said.

Like this: Like Loading...