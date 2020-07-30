BBNaija 2020: Did Kiddwaya’s Father Buy Airtel Over to Make Voting Free for Fans

Some Nigerians have reacted sadly to rumors of BBNaija housemate Kiddwaya‘s father allegedly buying Airtel to make voting for his son free.

The billionaire son, from media speculations, has been put ahead of the o ther housemates in terms of voting after his father allegedly bought Airtel.

Some Nigerians while reacting to the news were so angry that they quizzed why the show isn’t for the poor struggling to make a name for themselves.

Others were comparing him to singer Davido saying he’s also going to use his father’s influence to win the show and not his effort.

Meanwhile some Nigerian have reacted the move

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya is the son of a Billionaire, Chief Terry Waya, a 55-year-old businessman who hails from the Tiv speaking part of Benue State but is currently based in the United Kingdom, London precisely.

He is known for his luxurious lifestyle which explains why he is fondly called Mr. Versace.

Terry has an undying love for “Versace” which is a major reason his home interiors are versace customized.

Meanwhile, Kiddwaya and Erica, Lilo and Eric are getting entangled in the house for different purposes.

The later are already a couple while the former are still taking their time although they are smitten by each other already.

