BBNaija Is Evil, Says CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the TV reality show,Big Brother Naija, saying the programme is evil.

Chairman of The Christian Association of Nigeria in Rivers State, Stanley Dimkpa made the call to scrap BBNAIJA while lauding 3 Local government Chairmen that best managed the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) urged the Government and politicians to rise against the reality show inculcating immorality and destroying the morale value of the society and humanity.

The Christian Association of Nigeria said instead, they should promote a programmes that will inculcate good morale value to humanity and please God Almighty.

According to Dimkpa, “As Christians this, this ceremony is aimed at promoting diligence and reinvigorating a positive lifestyle and collectively making our state better.

“A state where tribe, creed, political party and church do not matter in the scheme of things but a state where equity, equality, qualification, truth and hard work are necessary criteria and conditions for justice.

“Promotion and appointment in all fields of life where reward and good morals will encourage everyone to abhor evil and do what is right. Romans 12:9.

“All these are needed to replace what we have in our world today where societal ills, crimes and immoral behaviours are geometrically increasing due to bad governance, poverty and reward for wrong doing, such as Big Brother Naija.

“I want to emphasize Big Brother Naija because all of us have to fight collectively to stop this immoral act and injustice in our land, as Christians and Africans, we have respect for mankind, Dimkpa said

“For those of us that have allowed our friends and families to encourage the patronage of Big Brother Naija, know that it is an evil and we must clampdown on it,” he said.

