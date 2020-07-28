BBNaija : Kiddwaya Kisses Erica Passionately, Reveals He Would Want To Date Her

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has officially made his intention known to his fellow housemates as regards the lady he will like to date in the house.

Kiddwaya is making a name for himself as the Big Brother Naija Lock-down resident playboy.

Only days ago, Kiddwaya promised to buy Nengi a diamond ring from London and source the diamond from Botswana, after telling Erica he will take her to London. He also told Wathoni they would have a baby together named Lila. It is also believed that he kissed Tolani briefly when they hugged but that’s still up for debate.

Then, over the weekend Kiddwaya and Wathoni shared a kiss after joining other housemates to play a game of truth or dare.

On Monday night, July 27, during a game of Spin the bottle, Trickytee asked Kiddwaya to choose a girl he would like to date in the house and kiss her.

He didn’t go to Wathoni who chose him only days ago, instead, he chose Erica.

Just as everyone expected, he walked up to his love interest, Erica and they both shared a deep and passionate kiss for 30 seconds in front of other housemates.

Wathoni was dared to kiss Trickytee for 20 seconds but she chose to replace him with either Prince or Kiddwaya. She ended up kissing Kiddwaya for 20 seconds.

Also, when Ozo was dared to pick a girl and give her a lap dance he walked up to pick his ‘love interest’ Nnegi and gave her an erotic lap dance for 30 seconds in front of their fellow housemates.

Recall that Nengi had earlier revealed that she can never be in a relationship with Ozo or any other housemate in the show because she was in a relationship with someone outside the house.

According to her, ”In this house, it has to be friendship and nothing more than that.”

