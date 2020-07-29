By Precious Chukwudi
The big brother Naija (BBNAIJA) season 5 edition tagged “lockdown” has started to rub off on some of the housemates, as they are seen to be arguing about food a lot.
Some of the housemates have started to form entangling relationships and some others have forgotten the reason why they are in the house.
Also read: How police officer raped me till dawn for not wearing nose mask, widow narrates
All the housemates are up for possible eviction this week except the head of house -Lucy and the deputy head of house – prince. The question is who amongst the remaining 18 housemates would leave this coming Sunday?
The post BBNaija Latest: Eviction fear grips housemates, as Ozo makes U-turn on Nengi (VIDEO) appeared first on Vanguard News.
Comments