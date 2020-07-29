Daily News

BBNaija Latest: Eviction fear grips housemates, as Ozo makes U-turn on Nengi (VIDEO)

By
0
By Precious Chukwudi

The big brother Naija (BBNAIJA)  season 5 edition tagged “lockdown” has started to rub off on some of the housemates, as they are seen to be arguing about food a lot.

Some of the housemates have started to form entangling relationships and some others have forgotten the reason why they are in the house.

All the housemates are up for possible eviction this week except the head of house -Lucy and the deputy head of house – prince. The question is who amongst the remaining 18 housemates would leave this coming Sunday?

