BBNaija Lockdown: Billionaire’s son gets entangled with MBGN ex-finalist

By Gbenga Bada

Things are heating up in the BBNaija Lockdown edition with activities of billionaire Terry Waya’s son, Kiddwaya.

27-year-old Terseer Kiddwaya has viewers wondering what is up to his sleeves after he has gotten himself entangled with Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria ex-finalist, Nengi, and her two friends in the house, Erica and Wathoni.

With a mission to bring back the fun into the house, the highly confident daredevil has been mesmerising some of the beautiful housemates with his charm and good looks.

Already flaunting his wealth after saying he once flew from Abuja to Lagos at a whopping cost of $8,000, Kiddwaya has promised to buy ex-MBGN finalist a diamond ring from London and source the diamond from Botswana.

In one of his escapades in the house, Kiddwaya had also promised to take Erica to London, where he would show her his world and hood.

Meanwhile, Kiddwaya had also stolen a kiss with Wathoni during a game and told her that they would have a baby together named Lila.

There are also talks of Kiddwaya’s connection with another female housemate, TolaniBaj. Social media users believe the good looking son of Nigerian socialite, Terry Waya, kissed Tolani briefly when they hugged.

