BBNaija Lockdown: Housemates lose first wager

By Gbenga Bada

The 20 Housemates of the BBNaija Lockdown edition lost their first Wager presentation on Thursday.

The wager loss is due to their failure to earn enough points during the presentation in the arena on Tuesday night.

The Thursday Night Wager presentation allowed the Housemates to double their BB Naira and get other emoluments from Biggie.

The wager task is the first in the many in the coming weeks as Housemates will start weaning off the show.

Lockdown Housemates will be tasked with various challenges to earn their weekly wager used to purchase and secure groceries, clothes and other items for the following week.

Following the loss of the wager challenge, the 20 Housemates were unable to increase their BB Nairas.

For the first wager task, they were tested on their knowledge about one another in line with the get-to-know-me theme of the week.

One would have thought this task would be a walk in the park as they seem to be bonding so well but the reverse was the case.

