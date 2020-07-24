BBNaija Lockdown: Neo, Bright O fined for microphone infringement

By Gbenga Bada

Two Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemates, Neo and Bright O have been fined for microphone infringement.

On Thursday, Neo and Brighto were caught engaging in a late-night conversation without their microphones worn.

Their action was followed by an immediate fine by Biggie himself.

In Biggie’s House, one bad behaviour leading to a fine for a Housemate directly affects the whole House and shopping for the week.

However, Biggie asked Neo and Bright O to apologise to their fellow Housemates for incurring a fine before reversing the action.

The offenders were pardoned by Biggie, who lifted the penalty and forgave the two housemates.

