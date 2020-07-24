Daily News

BBNaija Lockdown: Neo, Bright O fined for microphone infringement

By
0
Post Views: Visits 17

By Gbenga Bada

Two Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemates, Neo and Bright O have been fined for microphone infringement.

On Thursday, Neo and Brighto were caught engaging in a late-night conversation without their microphones worn.

Their action was followed by an immediate fine by Biggie himself.

Read Also: #BBNaija Lockdown: Housemates lose first wager

In Biggie’s House, one bad behaviour leading to a fine for a Housemate directly affects the whole House and shopping for the week.

However, Biggie asked Neo and Bright O to apologise to their fellow Housemates for incurring a fine before reversing the action.

The offenders were pardoned by Biggie, who lifted the penalty and forgave the two housemates.

South Sudan dissident flees to US over alleged ‘death squad’ hit

Previous article

US accuses Russia of firing anti-satellite weapon in space

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News