BBNaija Lockdown: Neo, Eric smitten with Vee, Lilo

By Gbenga Bada

Just 96 hours into the Big Brother Naija season five, male housemates are beginning to drift towards their choice of female housemates.

Eric and Neo have started displaying strong feelings of attraction towards Lilo and Vee.

The pairs – Eric/Lilo and Neo/Vee – have made emotions and matters of the heart gain priority as they remain in the House.

Neo and Vee have been spotted in different parts of the House enjoying each other’s company since Monday, July 20.

Aside from enjoying one another’s company, these pairs also try to support one another during tasks and look out for themselves.

Neo and Vee keep enjoying some quality hammock time. The pair seemed to be completely wrapped up in each other with Vee ready to nod off in the warmth of Neo’s arms at every given opportunity.

Like Neo and Vee, Eric and Lilo have also been given viewers reasons to wag their tongues. The two have become seemingly inseparable in the last four days in the House.

However, unlike Neo and Vee, Lilo stated on day one that she was in a relationship but by day four she has her hooks so deep into Eric that he feels uncomfortable knowing she has someone waiting for her outside the House.

Eric decided to speak to Laycon about it and he got some advice.

Another pair that viewers are unsure of is Praise and Ka3na. The two had been sleeping on the same bed since the first day and enjoying each other’s warmth but Praise had also flirted with a couple of other female Housemates.

While some of the 20 Housemates have chosen to keep watching proceedings of the house, others have decided to allow cupid to strike their hearts.

Housemates like Laycon, Dorathy, and Bright O have just been acting friends with other female Housemate

