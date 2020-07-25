BBNaija Lockdown: Recap of week one

In the last seven days, fans and viewers of the highly anticipated TV show, BBNaija have kept glued to the fifth edition of the show themed ‘Lockdown Edition’. Already, the tongues are wagging about the show, which seems to have taken over the Nigerian – and by extension African entertainment scene.

Here is a quick recap of the first seven days of the show.

The Launch

BBNaija Lockdown kicked off on Sunday, July 19, 2020. The viewers were at the edge of their seats and it was obvious no one could resist the urge to watch and get familiarised with the 20 housemates.

Aside from the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who is returning for the fourth time, some of the contestants left the viewers glued to their seats.

Three of the contestants left all viewers asking for more. Dorathy entered the house baring her full cleavage with little or nothing to imagine and she has kept trending even after six days in the house.

Another housemate that got viewers talking is Laycon. He is a rapper and singer and got into the house with so much illumination that viewers kept wondering if he was planning to light up the house.

The third significant housemate is Nengi. The beauty queen stressed during her chat with Ebuka that many people will mistake her beauty for being dumb and she wants to correct the notion.

The Workout session

Barely nine hours after the 20 housemates settled in, Biggie made it obvious that they weren’t in the house to play, hence, the alarm got the housemates up earlier than their comfortable time.

Viewers got a glimpse into who might be the bosses and the followers of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown workouts.

At first, Housemates sat on the sidelines, tentatively deciding what to do while watching Neo and Ka3na bust out their dance moves in front of the mirror.

After the Housemates warmed up, Praise took over the group session, coaching the ladies and giving sage advice.

His efforts didn’t escape the glares of the other men in the group. Meanwhile, Dorathy got BBNaija fans wagging their tongues for her workout.

Post-workout, Erica and Neo got to know each other a little better as they engaged in light banter.

MBGN contestant emerges first Head of House

An ex-contestant of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Nengi emerged the first Head of House of the BBNaija Lockdown.

The 22-year-old housemate from Bayelsa emerged as the HoH after all the housemates gathered to vote for a ‘Head Of House.’ As requested by Biggie, Nengi chose Wathoni to be her deputy.

It was a game of dice rolling and boxes with instructions to determine the first HoH in the BBNaija Lockdown edition.

All the 20 housemates took turns in throwing the dice and participated in the game at the kick-off. At the end of the participation, Neo and Nengi became the two major contenders for the HoH title.

Neo and Nengi became the two housemates, who were in contention for the most important position in the house after they tied at box 18.

The two candidates rolled the dice again but ended in another tie. And yet again, these two contenders ended in a tie. Nengi eventually won the game.

The ‘Ships’

BBNaija has become synonymous with relationships and the BBNaija Lockdown is no different. The culprits as of the first week are Neo and Eric, who are smitten with Vee and Lilo.

Just 96 hours into the show Eric and Neo have started displaying strong feelings of attraction towards Lilo and Vee.

These two pairs – Eric/Lilo and Neo/Vee – have made emotions and matters of the heart gain priority as they remain in the house.

Neo and Vee have been spotted together in different parts of the house enjoying each other’s company since Monday, July 20.

Like Neo and Vee, Eric and Lilo have also been given viewers reasons to wag their tongues.

The only difference is that unlike Neo and Vee, Lilo stated on day one that she was in a relationship, but by day four she has her hooks so deep into Eric that he feels uncomfortable knowing she has someone waiting for her outside the house.

Eric decided to speak to Laycon about it and he got some advice.

