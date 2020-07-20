BBNaija: Meet ‘show stopper’, Dorothy Bachor

Dorothy Bachor, is one of the 20 BBNaija season 5 housemates who made it to the Biggie’s house.

Barely 24 hours after her appearance on air, Bachor began trending on Twitter because of her eye-popping boobs.

Some fans are already referring to her as a ‘show stopper’ following the influence she had on fans on the first day of the show.

Apart from her “natural endowments” there are other notable things about her that you probably don’t know.

Below are some key things you should know about Bachor:

Dorathy Bachor is a 24-year-old Nigerian from Delta State but lives in Lagos.

She is the founder and CEO of Shopforme, an online e-commerce store that distributes feminine wears across the globe.

She is sassy and her sassiness will definitely prove to be an asset in Biggie’s house.

In her introductory video, she accepted that she likes food and would not mind sleeping for long hours.

Bachor is known for being passionate and happy at all times.

She said she entered the big brother season 5 house to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Rapid increase in followers on Instagram

Bachor, in her introductory appearance, said she hopes to get the best time of her life during the show.

This is manifest already in the rapid increase of followers on her Instagram page @thedorathybachor.

Between 7pm on Sunday to 12:52pm on Monday, Bachor had additional 60,600 followers.

