BBNaija : Nengi Shuns Ozo, Says Her Heart is With Someone Else

A week into the fifth season of the Tv reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) some of the housemates have found themselves taking interest in opposite genders. One of such pair is former beauty queen Nengi and Ozo. The Housemates have been rooting for the two who clearly have some level of likeness for one another.

Interestingly, fans of the show have also kept their hopes high as it regards a possible relationship between Nengi and Ozo.

However, while Ozo seems to be resolute on how he feels about Nengi, it appears the young lady is not ready to take things more seriously than it already is. Just recently, Nengi during a private conversation with the deputy head of the house Wathoni, disclosed that even though she likes Ozo, her heart is entirely somewhere else. Nengi made it clear that she has a relationship outside the BBNaija house and she is not willing to ruin things with her current lover.

According to her, the whole ‘shipping’ that the housemates have been trying to box her into cannot work. She added that her likeness for Ozo is platonic and there is nothing more attached to it.

Meanwhile, some days ago, fellow housemate Lilo attempted to match-make Nengi and Ozo. According to her, both of them would make beautiful children if they got married. Lilo’s attempt, however, made Nengi slightly uncomfortable as she was quick to detach herself from the conversation.

Many who reacted on social media were of the opinion that the show of affection may mean that the two could soon formally become a couple in the house. However, the ‘friendship’ between Ozo and Dorothy broke down because of his closeness to Nengi.

