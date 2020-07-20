BBNaija Season 5: Meet The 20 New Housemates

The Big Brother Naija show for 2020 themed ‘Lockdown’ kicked off on Sunday, July 19, 2020, with twenty housemates battling for cash and other prizes worth N85 Million.

The housemates would be lodged in Big Brother’s House for the next ten weeks to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond.

Official host of the BBNaija show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, ushered the housemates into the #BigBrotherNaija house with the edition themed: “Lockdown”.

These 20 housemates will be keeping Nigerians glued to their screens for the next 10 weeks.

1. Ozo

Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu also known as Ozo is a consultant and entrepreneur. Ozo is from Imo State. He is a sports analyst who has worked with a UEFA Federation in Europe.

2. Vee

Victoria Adeyele is a 23-year-old lady who was born in London but moved to Lagos, Nigeria in 2020. Vee is a singer and has performed at some gigs in Europe before coming back to Nigeria.

3. Prince

Prince Nelson Enwerem is a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Abia. He is a model, fashion designer and an interior decorator.

4. Lilo

Lilo, whose full name is Boluwatife Aderogba is a 23-year-old dietitian from Lagos.

5. Trikytee

Timmy Sinclair is a 35-year-old creative artist from Bayelsa State, Nigeria but based in Lagos.

6. Dorothy

Dorothy Bachor is a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos.

7. Wathoni

Florence Wathoni Anyansi is a 29-year-old single mother, fashion entrepreneur and runs a parent blogging site. She speaks both English language and Swahili.

8. Terseer Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya is a 27-year old entrepreneur from Benue State.

9. Ka3na

Kate “Ka3na” Jones is a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Rivers, Nigeria. Kate’s dream is to be famous and own the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world.

10. Lucy

Lucy Essien is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos.

11. Praise

Praise Nelson is a 28-year-old dancer, a fitness and personal trainer from Enugu. Praise emerged the winner at the K-Pop World Festival, South Korea 2015 and also won third place at a national Dance Competition in 2010.

12. Tochi

Tochukwu Okechukwu Tochi is a 28-year-old rapper and real estate agent from Imo state.

13. Eric

Eric Akhigbe is a 24-year-old final year student at the University of Lagos and comes from Edo State.

14. Brighto

Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame also known as “Brighto” is a 29-year-old sailor from Edo State. Brighto holds a degree in Marine Engineering from Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt with several other professional certifications.

15. Nengi

Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson is a 22-year-old entrepreneur from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. She is a former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant.

16. Neo

Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure is a 26, years of age who is popularly referred to as Neo. Neo is an app driver and a Delta State native.

17. Tolanibaj

Tolani Shobajo is a 27-year-old media personality from Lagos state. Tolani is an energetic gingered babe. People always call her the life of the party.

19. Erica

Erica is a 26-year-old actress who has promised to make the house fun.

19. Kaisha

Kaisha is a 25-year-old hard-working woman who loves to sing, dance and have fun. Kaisha hails from the Sokoto state.

20. Laycon

Laycon is an artist who loves to have fun. He says he is bringing fun and craziness to Biggie’s house.

