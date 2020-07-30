Daily News

BBNaija: Twitter reacts as Big brother sends Tolanibaj out of diary room

Nigerians took to Twitter to share their reactions as Big Brother sent Tolanibaj out of the diary room on Wednesday.

The female contestant was sent out because she wore a bum short and a spaghetti top for her diary session.

Biggie’s action did not go down well with BBNaija fans who took to Twitter, to share their reactions.

Some of the fans are of the opinion that Biggie did the right thing.

 

