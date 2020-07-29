Big Brother Naija reality star, Khafi Kareem, visited her late brother, Alexander’s gravesite and she shared a photo to Twitter.

Khafi lost her younger brother after was shot on June 8 in London, following a case of mistaken identity.

He succumbed to gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen on Askew Road in Shepherd’s Bush.

The police revealed that a white Range Rover Evoque linked to the murder was later found burnt out nearby in Ealing.

Khafi had earlier issued a plea for anyone who knows the killers to report to the nearest police station.

After visiting his gravesite, she tweeted: “I love you now and forever Alex. Rest well.”

BBNaija's Khafi Kareem Visits Her Brother's Gravesite

