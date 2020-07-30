World News Belarus Opens Criminal Case Alleged Russian Mercenaries By 1 5 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 23 Belarus accuses the 33 Russian nationals of planning incite riots ahead of next month’s presidential election. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments