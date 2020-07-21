Benue Assembly complex shut as Speaker, son test positive

From Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi
Benue State House of Assembly Speaker Titus Uba and his son have tested positive for COVID 19.
Uba stated this through a statement issued by the Chairman, Committee on Information and Orientation, Tertsea Gbishe.
Another member representing Kwande East Constituency, Teatsea Gbishe, also tested positive for the dreaded virus.
Read Also: Foreign Affairs Minister, Onyeama, tests positive for COVID-19
The Speaker has, therefore, ordered the immediate closure of the Assembly complex and directed fumigation of the premises.
The statement added: “The affected members have immediately gone into self-isolation and full treatment on them has commenced in line with COVID-19 protocols.
While Uba and Gbiseh are without symptoms, they are at the moment assisting the NCDC in contact tracing.”
Comments