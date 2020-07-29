Benue Health Commissioner resigns

By Peter Duru

Makurdi…The Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo has resigned his position.

Dr. Ongbabo until his resignation also doubled as the Secretary of the State Action Committee on COVID-19.

His resignation was announced Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi at the end of the weekly State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom.

According to the Information Commissioner, Dr. Ongbabo resigned on his in terms of duly informing the Governor of his decision to quit his position.

“Dr. Ongbabo disclosed that he was resigning for personal reasons and not in connection with any problems whatsoever. And Governor Ortom wished him well in his future endeavors,” Mrs. Addingi said.

The Information Commissioner also disclosed that the government had approved the release of N50million to facilitate the reopening of schools on August 4 and to ensure that laid down protocols were observed before the schools were reopened.

Also, she said the government had also adopted the position and directive of the Sultan of Sokoto on Eid celebrations thereby banning congregational gatherings during the festivities.

