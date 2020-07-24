Benue impounds 230 cows over grazing law

The Benue State Livestock Guards have impounded 230 cows for contravening the state’s Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

State Commander of the Livestock Guards, Linus Zaki, told journalists in Makurdi on Thursday that the cows were apprehended on different days in Guma and Gwer West Local Government Areas of the state.

Zaki, who paraded the impounded animals before newsmen said that the owners have already assured that they would claim them, but they are required to pay stipulated fines before they would be handed over to them.

He stressed the determination of the Guards to the enforcement of the legislation which came into existence in May 2017.

The commander also said four herders were arrested alongside the livestock, adding that they have been handed over to the police for prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...