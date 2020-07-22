Benue medical doctors vow to continue indefinite strike

Uja Emmanuel , Makurdi

The National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, ( NGGDP) Benue state chapter, said they will not call off the ongoing strike until government meet their demands .

Members of the Association have been on indefinite strike for over a month.

They are demanding for an improve welfare and better working conditions.

Among their demand are nonpayment of 2017 salary arrears to health workers, delay in payment of monthly salaries to all health workers, improper entry point for medical lab scientist at CONHESS 7 instead of CONHESS 9 and Nonpayment of uniform allowance to nurse in hospitals management board and primary health care board.

Chairman of NGGDP, Dr. Diatah James told journalist in Makurdi that all health workers in government hospitals in the 23 local government areas will remain on strike until government respond positively.

On whether they have explored avenue for dialogue before embarking on strike action, Dr Diatah stated that, the doctors gave government notice of seven (7) days warning strike on June 18, 2020 and followed it up with notice of indefinite strike on June 25.

He said initially the Head of Service held a meeting with their leaders, but did not make any commitment, as she promised to take their request to the Governor.

“However there was no further discussion or meeting which left us with no choice but to embarked on strike, ” said Diatah

The Commissioner for Health and Human services DR Sunday Angbabo told The Nation they agreed with the health workers demand, but said this was not the time to down tools as medical workers .

He appealed to the doctors to return to duty as government is looking into their demands.

