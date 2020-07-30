Benue rejects Myetti Allah’s vigilante group

The Benue State Government has rejected the establishment of a security outfit, known as ‘Miyetti Allah Vigilante’, which is expected to operate nationwide.

Our correspondent reports that the new outfit, formed by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, was announced on Wednesday by its leadership in some national dailies.

The group’s leadership reportedly said the outfit was established to assist security agencies combat rising kidnappings, cattle rustlings and banditry across the country.

But a statement by Governor Samuel Ortom’s chief press secretary, Terver Akase, on Thursday, indicated that the new outfit formed by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, would not be allowed to operate in Benue State.

“We read the statement credited to the Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, in which the group announced that it has established its security outfit called ‘Miyetti Allah Vigilante’ to operate nationwide.

“As much as we do not have any problem with Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore floating a security outfit in other states, it is important to say that such a vigilante group will not operate in Benue State.

“Miyetti Allah has no constitutional right to establish a nationwide security outfit,” the statement reads in part.

It added that, Benue does not need the Miyetti Allah vigilante, stressing that the state government was working with conventional security forces and had already established a vigilante group at the state, local government and ward levels.

“This is evident in the ongoing recruitment of personnel for Community Policing, who will soon be trained, as recommended by Inspector General of Police.

“The idea of running a nationwide vigilante group is a mere strategy by the Fulani socio-cultural organization to elevate their nefarious and inhuman activities to another level,” the statement concluded.

