Big Brother Naija season 5 premieres tonight

Big Brother Naija Season 5 premieres today and it’s even more exciting as MultiChoice Nigeria revealed a bigger grand prize of 85 million Naira for the winner and 30 million Naira for 30 lucky fans when they lock in their favourite housemates.

This season, Big Brother is ceding more power to the fans with the introduction of the tiered voting system which gives GOtv and DStv subscribers an edge and more votes to keep their favourite BBNaija housemates in the house.

“With your DStv and GOtv packages, you are entitled to more votes, and the higher your package, the higher your votes. DStv Premium customers will get 2,500 votes; Compact Plus will have 1,500 votes; Compact customers will get 750 votes while Confam and Yanga customers will get 500 and 200 votes respectively, For GOtv customers on Max, they get 350 votes and GOtv Jolli customers get 200 votes.

To qualify for tiered voting, fans must be active DStv or GOtv customers and download the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps from their app stores to access more votes for the housemate they want to win.

It is open to both new and existing customers. Voting on BBNaija season 5 will also be available via website, SMS and Mobi site.

Vanguard

