BBNaija’s Neo Grew Up In Prison, Other Housemates Narrate Their Experiences

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Neo has revealed he lived in prison with his mum. The Delta State-born who is from a family of several lawyers said his Mum was a prison warden.Speaking to housemates during their ‘get to know session, Neo said his Mum’s strength shaped him in many ways because she was a single parent and gave birth to him in a car.He said, I love my mum so much, her strength makes me respect women a lot.“I am from a polygamous home and a family of several lawyers. We are over 20 children.“My father is a SAN but was separated from his mum when I was born.“I was born in a car. My mum was a prison warden & I had to sleep in the prison while growing up.“I have been unlucky with love but I am not a Mumu for love.”

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Lucy has disclosed that she sold ‘Boli’ [roasted plantain] in Abuja during her NYSC days.Lucy disclosed this during a get to know me session with the housemates.She further revealed that she is an orphan.“My dad died when I was four and my mum at 13. My uncle raised me as his own.“I spent four years before I got into university but dropped out. I went back to the university and graduated with Second Class Upper.“I did my NYSC in Abuja and decided to go into the boli business; the type you sell on the street because I could not see that in Abuja like I did in Cross River. My friend helped me out.“I worked as a medical secretary before I got into the show,” Lucy said.The BBNaija housemate added that if she wins the grand prize, she would love to relocate to Canada.

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Vee has given reasons she is not a graduate.The 23-year-old, who was born and raised in London, revealed this during a conversation with housemates. Vee said she chose not to attend University because she loves music.She further stated that university tuition is expensive in London, adding that she did not want to dislike her course if she studied any. Vee said, “I told my parents I don’t want to go to university. I said I will not attend a University, but I will have a career in music.“I didn’t want to spend as much as 9000 euros and not like what I studied. It was a difficult decision because I am the first born.“Till date, it is still surprising that my parents are so proud of me, sometimes I’m shocked at their support.”

Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate Kate ‘Katrina’ Jones has revealed that she masturbated on her birthday while in isolation before the show began.

The 26-year-old revealed this on Tuesday when housemates paired up and shared their stories in preparation for the get-to-know-me session on Thursday. The Rivers native said: “On my birthday I drank, I was horny and masturbated, yes.

Like this: Like Loading...