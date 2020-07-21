Bill on derivation principle divides House

By Tony Akowe, Abuja

The House of Representatives was on Tuesday sharply divided on whether to send a bill to alter the constitution to make for a 50 percent derivation from natural resources to the constitution review committee.

Members were sharply divided on the bill being forwarded to the House Committee on Constitutional Review, forcing the lead sponsor of the bill to step it down.

Shortly after the lead debate on the general principles of bill in accordance with House rules, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila put the question, but there was a loud yea and nay, forcing the Speaker to call for a division of the House.

The bill seeks to alter section 162(2) of the constitution by increasing the percentage of fund of revenue accruing to the Federation Account directly from any natural resources to not less than fifty percent.

The Speaker however ask the sponsor of the bill, Awaji Inombek Abiante to either step it to allow for further consultation or allow the House to decide its fate

Abiante however agreed to step down the bill.

