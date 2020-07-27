Billionaire Clergyman, SamZuga Recounts how Nigerians are Treated as Slaves in Dubai

A Nigerian cleric, Archbishop SamZuga of the House of Joy Ministry, Makurdi, who was in Dubai early in the year, decried the plight of many Nigerians in the UAE.

Zuga said: “Nigerians are being treated like slaves in UAE. Most of them are women who are stranded with their international passports seized by Nigerian human traffickers. The most stranded people in the UAE are Nigerians. Nigerians are the biggest problem of Nigerians in the UAE.

“Dubai needs standard, but they don’t have standard. Many of the Nigerians youths I met in Dubai went there to look for money without a defined agenda. Dubai is not a money-making but a money-spending city.

“The truth is, no firm in Dubai, be it government or private, trusts a Nigerian. Nigerians have big certificates without skills. They (UAE) need both your money and your skills.”

Last year, the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed Rimi, revealed that 446 Nigerians were serving different terms in UAE prisons for crimes ranging from possession of hard drugs to engaging in robbery.

“Although there is no exact record of our citizens in the UAE owing to the inability to register them on arrival, the number of Nigerians resident in the country is estimated at about 10,000. Out of this number, about 2,017 are students in various universities. Samzuga noted.

“It is disheartening to state that 446 Nigerians are currently serving different terms in prisons across UAE for committing various crimes including possession and consumption of hard drugs and engaging in armed robbery.”

“In the spirit of forgiveness, tolerance and accommodation, the UAE government granted amnesty to all irregular residents in the country.

“In 2018, no fewer than 5,774 standard passports were issued by the embassy, out of which, 3,164 were specifically issued during the amnesty programme. A further 1,346 emergency traveling certificates were issued to Nigerians to facilitate their return home.”

Meanwhile, Femi Johnson, a Nigerian resident in Dubai revealed that the ban on Nigerians from applying for advertised jobs also has nothing to do with Hushppuppi.

“After all, he was not the only person arrested around that period.

People of other nationalities were also arrested but it was that of Hushppupi that grabbed the media space.

“Many Nigerians like the easy way out. For instance, sale of alcohol is regulated here but some Nigerians will want to be smart about it.

“Last Friday, some Nigerians held a party and in Sharjah area and ran into trouble with the authorities. An Indian neighbour told them that the music was too loud but they did not budge.

“An argument ensued and they threw the guy down from a 14-storey building. The police moved in and arrested many Nigerians and other Africans there.”

Such development, according to Johnson, robs off negatively on the image of innocent Nigerians.

Rahman Balogun, spokesman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said he was not aware of the post claiming that Nigerians had been barred from applying for jobs in the UAE.

“I am not aware, but the Foreign Affairs may, because it is a consular matter. We here at NIDCOM are not aware.”

“If such a thing happens, they will write to us officially informing us of that position, because it is an official position. I am not of any knowledge that such has been communicated to the ministry,” Nwoye said.

