Binani Air debuts soon

THE aviation sector is set for a major gain with plans by a reputable firm, Binani Group of Companies, to float a domestic airline.

The new carrier, Binani Air, according to aviation sources, has applied to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for an Operational Licence.

Binani Group of Companies was founded by a foremost politician, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani (Adamawa Central).

She has relinquished her stake in the firm as required by the law.

Her political associates, supporters and well-wishers from Adamawa State and the Northeast geo-political zone have embraced the big aviation leap by the Binani Group of Companies, which is targeted at boosting the economy of the zone.

It was gathered that the enthusiasm about Binani Air followed the track record of the founder of Binani Group, who is rated as a first class entrepreneur in the Northeast.

The Northeast has no registered indigenous carrier, a development which has made the emergence of Binani Air historic.

It was learnt that the new airline will form a partnership with globally reliable and efficient airlines in the U.S., the Middle East, Asian and two prominent African carriers.

Binani Air will be made up of 80 per cent shareholders’ investment, creating a record of value addition in attracting Foreign Direct Investment into Nigeria.

The Managing Director of the Group, Hajiya Aminatu Dahiru Chiroma, a UK trained system analyst, is believed to be working round the clock, and is present at the final stage of negotiations with a number of International airlines.

It was gathered that besides Lagos-Yola, Kano, Maiduguri and Port Harcourt routes, the airline will operate to Bauchi and Gombe to fill in the gaps for needed air service especially for the North-East geo-political zone.

Speaking about the plan, a representative of the company said: “The plan to start the airline is coming at a time when travelling for business to other parts of the country is increasingly becoming difficult as a result of insecurity; hence it is a welcome development that will be greatly appreciated by the people of Adamawa and the Northeast at large.

The MD, Hajiya Chiroma, was not available for comment yesterday.

At NCAA, our reporter was asked to come back after the full resumption of flights.

The officer contacted said: “Don’t you see how busy we are, trying to meet our target of resuming flights fully across the country?”

Commercial air operations have been shut down in most countries including Nigeria since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is believed that some airlines and other businesses may not survive or return to business, hence the reason why Binani Group of Companies is moving ahead to fill in the gaps and offer prospective passengers the right choice they need.

