A Pakistani man facing charges of blasphemy was shot dead in court on Wednesday as he awaited the start of his hearing, police said. Tahir Ahmad Nasim, 47, was a member of a persecuted sect whose faith has been deemed heretical in Pakistan because they challenge the succession of the Prophet Mohammed. He had been […]

The post Blasphemy suspect gunned down in Pakistan court appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...