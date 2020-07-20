Battling with the core duty to supply water to residents, Kano Water Board has accused Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) of failure to supply the energy required to power its water plants. The board alleged that despite government monthly remittance of N500 million electricity bill, the distribution company has never met the energy need of […]

The post Board, KEDCO trade blames as residents battles to survive acute water supply in Kano appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...