Bode George tasks South-West PDP caretaker committee on unity

Former Deputy National Chairman and Board of Trustee member, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, on Thursday, called on the newly-appointed South-West Caretaker Committee of the party to be a neutral arbiter, impartial role model and must be seen to be guided by fairness, truth, sincerity, with balanced justice and firm honesty.

George said this while hosting the Caretaker Committee in Lagos.

He urged members of the committee to rectify the wrongs, heal the wounds and bring peace and amity to PDP in the South-West.

He said: “To serve in this very crucial role, you have earned the trust of all our leaders and elders. The challenge given to you is of great responsibility and seriousness.”

The PDP leader also lauded the selfless leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, saying “he has demonstrated tremendous humility, matured leadership and genuine resolve to bring peace to our party.

“Let us all support and strengthen Governor Makinde by our collective insistence on ensuring that truth, equity, fairness, justice, tolerance and goodwill prevail in all our undertakings.”

Responding on behalf of the PDP Caretaker Committee, its Chairman, Mr. Dayo Ogungbemi, said they came to visit Chief Bode George to seek his guidance and support in the task placed on their hands.

