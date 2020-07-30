Boko Haram Ambush Governor Zulum’s Convoy

The convoy of the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday, July 29 was ambushed by suspected Boko Haram gunmen terrorists.

The attack on Governor Zulum’s convoy, which comes a few days after the insurgents executed five humanitarian workers, was confirmed by his spokesperson and other relevant sources.

Governor Zulum was said to be on a trip to Monguno and Baga towns to distribute food to Internally Displaced Persons.

It was revealed that the governor’s convoy came under attack while he was returning from Baga, a fishing community in Kaka Local Government Area of the State.

The Street Journal gathered that the governor was unharmed as his security details were able to repel the attack on his convoy.

Isa Gusau, Governor Zulum’s spokesperson confirmed the incident, adding that a press statement will be issued to that effect.

At the beginning of the week, there were reports that some officials of the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) were ambushed by Boko Haram along the Maiduguri-Monguono road, of which an unknown number of staffers were abducted.

The Borno SEMA chair, Yabawa Kolo, confirmed the incident, however, she did not give details of the number of persons involved.

Recall that The Street Journal reported how Boko Haram insurgents gruesomely executed five humanitarian workers after the government failed to pay a ransom of $500 million.

In the message attached to the execution video, the terrorists threatened to abduct more humanitarian workers.

