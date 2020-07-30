Boko Haram Amnesty: Many Rehabilitated Insurgents Have Escaped, They Can Never Repent – Sen. Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume on Wednesday criticized the federal government over granting amnesty to about 601 Boko Haram insurgents.

The Senator said one of the repentant Boko Haram insurgents who was recently granted amnesty and integrated into his community has returned to insurgency after killing his father and stealing his valuables.

He said this while speaking in a BBC Hausa programme monitored in Kaduna yesterday.

Ndume, who represents Borno South in the Senate, queried the government’s rationality in spending money to grant amnesty to Boko Haram insurgents and also in their rehabilitation.

The Senator alleged that many of the “ repentant” Boko Haram members had since gone back to their former base.

Ndume said:

“They are like Kharijites (a notorious killer group in ancient Arabia). Many among those released have since run away. They will never repent.

‘’The government should know what to do about them but not reintroducing someone to you, who has killed your parent or your relations.

“Haba! Not that he even apologized to you, he apologized to the government. His thinking was that the government has failed and that is why they are being pampered.

“This government’s programme (Boko Haram amnesty) is unacceptable to our people. The right thing is to stop it forthwith.

“If there is the sincerity of purpose in this, those in the IDP camps should be trained in various trades and vocation, so they could start life again.’’

The BBC program also featured a widow who condemned the programme because Boko Haram insurgents killed her husband.

“This thing is hurting. They killed my husband in my presence, they killed my son, I’m left suffering with four young orphans. Till death, I will never forget that day.

“ I was left with orphans, with no help or assistance, see how harsh life is today. Someday, we eat, on another day, we stay hungry. That is how we are suffering with the children.

“Look at the kind of care given to the Boko Haram insurgents. We that have suffered for six years now, we are not taken care of but the repentant Boko Haram are taken care of by the government. Truly, the government has not done justice here,’ she said.

The woman said she does menial jobs to survive.

A male victim also told the BBC that Boko Haram insurgents killed his relations and chased them out of their home.

“They killed four of my close relations. In what capacity are we going to stay with them again?. Do we see them as human beings or animals? Or do they want us to meet them and take revenge? There will be a serious problem.

“They should go to Gwoza and Bama. Many of the repentant insurgents have rejoined the insurgency. There is nothing you can do to change a Boko Haram member,” he said.

