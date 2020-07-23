Boko Haram executes five humanitarian workers

Duku Joel, Maiduguri, Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

BOKO HARAM terrorists on Wednesday released a video showing the execution of five humanitarian workers that they earlier abducted.

The Nation gathered that the insurgents had made contact, demanding about $500,000, which was not paid.

It was indicated in the video released on Wednesday that insurgents ran out of patience and executed the aid workers.

In the video, the insurgents said the humanitarian workers were “working for unbelievers who don’t care about you.”

Their message read: “We are sending this as a very strong message to you unbelievers and infidels. And to those of you that are being used by these infidels to repent.

“You are working for them but they do not have any concern about you.

“You worked for them to achieve their goals but they are very far from your plight. They do not show you any care. Look at you now. When we kidnap you they don’t care. They show no concern.

“We are calling on all you unbelievers to repent and turn to Allah.

“We will continue to abduct you people at every road that we see you if you don’t repent to work for them. It is a warning to all of you.”

President Muhmmadu Buhari reiterated his administration’s determination to wipe out the vestiges of the terror group, Boko Haram.

The President stated this in his reaction to the murder of the five humanitarian aides by the terror group in Borno State on Wednesday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari condemns the recent murder of five staff of humanitarian agencies in Borno State, who were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists a month ago,” a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said.

“President Buhari sympathises with the families of the five aid workers, while praying that God will comfort them for their irreplaceable loss.

“He assures them that his government will continue to do all it can to ensure that every remaining vestiges of Boko Haram is wiped out completely from northeastern Nigeria and that the perpetrators of this atrocity face the law.”

