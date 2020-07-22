Boko Haram kills abducted aid workers, security guard

Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday assassinated the four aid workers and a security guard abducted a month ago in Borno state.

It was learnt that the insurgents had earlier demanded 500,000 US dollars for the release of the aid workers.

The humanitarian workers were executed in a video released on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that the five humanitarian worker were kidnapped along Maiduguri/ Monguno road last month.

They had made passionate appeal to the Federal Government as well as their organisation to intervene and secure their freedom in a video released last month.

The captives’ plea was contained in a two-minute video released by the Islamic sect, showing the humanitarian workers and staff of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Action Against Hunger, Rich International, International Rescue Committee, and a private security guard urging the government to come to their rescue.

