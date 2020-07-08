The Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, has said during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, that Sports and other activities, which involves large gatherings, may remain shut down following the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country,

The chairman said the COVID-19 statistics were not encouraging, adding that there would be no room for compromise.

Boss Mustapha’s announcement comes after Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, had earlier stated that a sports code would be released soon in anticipation of the resumption of sporting activities in the country.

From June 7 to July 7, the number of confirmed cases rose from 12,233 to 28,711, while the number of death cases also increased from 342 to 645.

“As we progress into the second phase of the eased lock down, the national response team will carry out a mid-term review on July 8 (today) and 9 to examine the steps taken, challenges faced and also to chart a new course as we ease restrictions,” the chairman said this during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

“The rising and domestic statistics shows that COVID-19 has not given any relaxation, therefore we cannot afford to slow down and we must never compromise in more sectors including those with potential large gatherings like sports and all interactions between groups of people.

“The decision for further relaxation of the lock down is consciously taken by the government to balance life and livelihood.”

