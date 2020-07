AS Nigerians join the rest of the world tomorrow to mark Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah), also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said the boy in a viral video begging his mother to ‘calm down

The post Boy in ‘calm down’ viral video inspires Sanwo-Olu’s Sallah message appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...