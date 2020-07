Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus again, CNN Brazil said on Wednesday, quoting the far right leader, who underwent a new test on Tuesday. Bolsonaro, who at 65 is in a high-risk group, said he would remain in quarantine at his official residence in Brasilia from where he would continue to work by […]

