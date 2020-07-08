Seven workers at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation have been killed in a fire explosion at Oil mining lease 40 operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, a subsidiary of NNPC.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday at the petroleum company’s Benin River Valve Station.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Kennie Obateru, said the BRVS explosion happened at Gbetiokun, OML 40, operated by NPDC.

He disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja entitled “NNPC Reports Explosion at NPDC’s Benin River Valve Station.”

Obateru said, “The incident, which occurred on Tuesday during the installation of a ladder on a platform (Benin River Valve Station) for access during discharging of Gbetiokun production, unfortunately caused seven fatalities.”

The national oil firm said a detailed investigation of the cause of the explosion had commenced.

It said the Department of Petroleum Resources had been duly notified and Form 41 was being prepared for the industry regulator as required in circumstances of this nature.

