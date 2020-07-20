BREAKING: Acting MD Of NDDC Faints During Investigation By House Committee

The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Prof. Daniel Pondei, has fainted while being grilled by the House Committee on Niger Delta.

He has since been evacuated for medical attention.

The NDDC is being investigated for financial recklessness.

The NDDC Managing Director had walked out of the hearing last week accusing the Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta, Mr. Tunji Ojo, of being an interested party in the probe.

However, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo on Monday stepped aside from presiding over the affairs of the investigative Committee.

Tunji-Ojo said he was stepping aside from presiding over Monday’s hearing to allow fair hearing and to protect his integrity and prove to Nigerians that he was not on any revenge mission.

Following Tunji Ojo’s exit, Hon. Thomas Ereyi-Tobi, the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, is now presiding over the hearing.

The House Committee had asked Pondei to submit 41 documents, rather he submitted only four.

