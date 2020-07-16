BREAKING: Acting MD of NDDC Walks Out On Reps During Investigation

The Acting Managing Director of Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei and his team on Thursday, July 16 walked out on the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC.

Pondei told the committee that he and his team were unprepared to make any presentation before the committee.

Pondei had objected to Chairman of the Committee, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, presiding over the investigative hearing, insisting he cannot preside over a matter in which he is an accused.

Members of the Committee, including Benjamin Kali, Ben Ibakpa and Shehu Koko, told the Acting MD that since there was no document before them, he is constitutionally bound to answer their queries.

While members were still making a contribution on the issue, the Acting MD sought permission to leave and walked out before the committee could grant or reject his request.

The House Committee members who were furious, accused the Interim Management Committee of trying to frustrate legislative functions and ordered that a warrant of arrest be issued against the MD.

Meanwhile, The Street Journal reported that at least 30 armed policemen laid a siege to block Joy Nunieh, former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), from leaving her house in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the airport on Thursday.

A source who mentioned that Nunieh was due to appear before Senate committee on NDDC in Abuja this morning said, “Nunieh just called me now. The police have taken over her house since 4:00 am in Port Harcourt. She is expected to testify before the House of Reps today.

”With noticeable distress in her voice, she alleged the police broke into her premises and she expected they would take her away soon,”

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and Nunieh had last week appeared before a Senate ad hoc panel investigating the alleged mismanagement of N40bn by the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC.

