By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

A prominent elder statesman and leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, is dead.

The Nation learnt he died in the early hours of Thursday at 94.

He was born on September 25, 1925.

A source told The Nation the burial arrangement will be announced by his immediate family in conjunction with his political associates and South West Governors.

Details shortly…

