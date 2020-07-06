BREAKING: Akeredolu Appoints Oluwatuyi As The New Ondo SSG

Following the resignation of Ifedayo Abegunde as Ondo State Governor, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s Secretary, Temitayo Oluwatuyi has been appointed as the new SSG in the state.

The governor disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle saying the appointment is with immediate effect.

“Today, I announce the appointment of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi “Tukana” as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to resume immediately following the resignation of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde,” Akeredolu wrote.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that Mr. Ifedayo Abegunde, had resigned his appointment as the Secretary to the Ondo State Government,

The SSG, popularly known as Abena, tendered his resignation letter on Monday morning, at a time the Governor of the State, Rotimi Akeredolu is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

He confirmed to press officials that he has tendered his resignation letter.

“I have left Akeredolu’s government through a resignation letter effective today,” he stated.

Abegunde said he would talk more on why he left at a press briefing later today

However, some sources allege that he left the Akeredolu administration to contest as a Deputy Governor to one of the All Progressives Congress((APC) Governorship aspirants, Segun Abraham.

The letter titled ‘Letter of Resignation Effective 6th July 2020’ read, “I, Hon. Ifedayo Sunday Abegunde, the Secretary to the State Government of Ondo State hereby tender my letter of resignation.

